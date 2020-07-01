Officers search for gunman after unrelated car crash into mobile home in Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a mobile home in North Miami, and police are searching for the driver responsible for the crash.

In a separate matter, police received a 911 call about a man with a gun in the area and leapt into action during the hit and run.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, it all began after a silver Mercedes crashed into the home located at 8202 NW Miami Court, Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

When first responders arrived, a passenger was still in the car and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

Another person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police took off on foot with their weapons drawn in the same area of the crash after receiving a call about an armed subject in the area.

People were escorted out of the neighborhood while police asked for a helicopter from Opa-Locka to come to the area.

Northeast 82nd Street’s westbound lanes were shut down for several blocks for around 20 minutes but have since reopened, and neither the armed subject nor the driver have been found.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.