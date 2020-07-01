Officers search for hit-and-run suspects after car crashes into mobile home in Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a mobile home in North Miami, and police are searching for those responsible for the crash.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, a silver Mercedes crashed into the home located at 8202 NW Miami Court, Wednesday afternoon.

Northeast 82nd Street’s westbound lanes are currently shut down for several blocks.

One adult male has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

Another was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police then took off on foot with their weapons drawn, possibly trying to find those in the car.

Police asked for a helicopter from Opa-Locka to come to the area.

