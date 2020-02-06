Officers save 2 baby squirrels that fell from tree following crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Pembroke Pines Police officers have saved two baby squirrels that fell from their nest after a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

After responding to the crash, two responding officers discovered the squirrels near the scene.

“Both officers were able to locate a nearby rescue and transport the newborn pups to safety,” police said on social media.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the tree suffered minor injuries, police said.

