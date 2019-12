MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar and Pembroke Pines Police officers worked together to reunite a pony with it’s family.

The Miramar Police Department tweeted about the lost pony found running through traffic on Miramar Boulevard and Red Road on Tuesday morning.

This morning, Miramar and @PPinesPD officers were able to safely corral a loose pony that was running through traffic on Miramar Blvd and Red Rd. Help us reunite this pony with its owner. Call 954-602-4000 if you have info. 🐴 #NotTheBurritoSabanero #ServingOurCommunity pic.twitter.com/7ABC4UWE27 — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 24, 2019

After a brief search for the owners, Luna was reunited with her family.

—

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.