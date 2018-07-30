Officers rescue kitten trapped under car hood in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers came to the rescue of a kitten that became trapped under the hood of a car.

Officers were dispatched to the furry animal stuck in the engine compartment, Saturday.

Video captured the moment as multiple officers kneeled beside a car to save the cat.

“He got him, he got him. Oh, my God. Oh, that’s awesome,'” said a woman in the video. “Look, that’s the little kitten that was stuck.”

Officials said the rescue took place during Saturday’s soccer game at Hard Rock Stadium.

After the rescue, officers were able to find a home for the kitten.

