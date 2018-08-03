Officers praised after saving choking baby at West Palm Beach Chick-fil-A

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida officers are being hailed as heroes after saving a baby’s life.

A mother is counting her blessings after a trip to the Palm Beach Gardens Mall, July 27.

“We got hungry like we always do, and we went to Chick-fil-A,” said the baby’s mother, Ana Graham.

Things took a frightening turn when her daughter Lucia started choking on a chicken nugget as they were having lunch.

“[Lucia] looked at me with her eyes wide open, and she tried to do something with her mouth,” she said. “She couldn’t cough, she couldn’t do anything.”

Graham began performing CPR and screaming for help, capturing the attention of two nearby Palm Beach Gardens officers.

Surveillance video captured Officer Ayala spring into action, as Officer Guadalupe called fire rescue.

“Officer Ayala stepped in; I handed her to him,” Ana said. “He sat down so quickly and started performing what he needed to do to make sure she was OK. I got on the floor panicking. I just wanted to make sure she was OK.”

The officer quickly began pressing on Lucia’s chest until the chicken finally came out and she was able to breathe again.

Lucia never lost consciousness and is doing fine after the scare.

Graham said she is grateful for the officers she now calls her saviors.

“They knew exactly what to do to save her life, so thank you so much officers,” she said, “because if it wasn’t for you guys, we definitely probably wouldn’t be here without Lucia.”

Officers Ayala and Guadalupe were honored by the Palm Beach Gardens City Council for their heroic actions.

“They were there for a reason, and the reason was to save her life,” said Graham.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.