Officers pass out fliers in search of NWMD hit-and-run driver

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are stepping up their efforts to find a hit-and-run driver.

Officers passed out fliers, Monday, in Northwest Miami-Dade in an effort to find the person responsible for hitting a woman last Thursday.

The 60-year-old victim was crossing at the intersection near Northwest 27th Avenue and 24th Street when the car slammed into her.

The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Detectives are searching for a black Nissan Titan pickup truck.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

