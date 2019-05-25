Officers out in full force on Day 2 of Memorial Day weekend in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of police officers were out in force in Miami Beach on the second day of Memorial Day weekend, as they worked to control the large crowds and help ensure events ran safely and smoothly.

The sky was literally the limit on Day 2 of the busy holiday weekend, as thousands of people descended on South Beach.

City leaders said safety remains their top priority

“We say, we love seeing the police out here the way they are,” said Ben Cook, who is visiting from New York. “They’re cool, they’re watching our back, doing what they’re supposed to do.”

City officials said a heavier police presence will remain in place until Monday evening, with at least 400 more officers patrolling on foot, on wheels and on water.

Cellphone video captured Miami Beach Police responding to render aid to a boater who went in the water, Saturday afternoon.

“Two officers jumped into the water, rescued this man, pulled him onto our boat, and then transported him to a medical facility,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

City officials advised drivers to expect delays getting into the Beach, as well as several road closures. Ocean Drive will remain closed to vehicular traffic until Tuesday morning, and eastbound traffic on the MacArthur Causeway will be reduced to just one lane.

Drivers will only be able to go north on Collins Avenue from Fifth to 16th streets and south on Washington Avenue between those streets.

The skies will also be jam-packed as military fighter jets and planes will be flying high, doing stunts and hovering over the sand at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show.

“We have something for everyone. It’s wholesome, it’s family oriented, it’s patriotic,” said an Air and Sea Show spokesperson. “You’ve got all the military services here. You’ve got big display areas. You’ve got action zones and kids’ zones.”

Back on land, tourists said there’s no better place to experience the holiday weekend’s sights and sounds than doing it safely in Miami Beach.

“The beautiful sun, it’s like the sun just kisses your skin, the camaraderie with all of our beautiful people, the beautiful water,” said a woman.

Police said there have been fewer arrests than last year.

For more information about events, road closures and Memorial Day weekend dos and don’ts, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.