Officers locate damaged car possibly connected to fatal hit-and-run of 16-year-old in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have found a damaged vehicle that may be involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a 16-year-old girl in Miami.

City of Miami Police officers located the vehicle several blocks away from where Diani Gomez Sanchez was struck.

Gomez Sanchez was reported missing after she went out for a morning jog on Saturday but never returned home. Police found her body near the Pelican Harbor Marina, off the 79th Street Causeway, Sunday night.

Cameras captured investigators focusing their attention on a gray or silver sedan. Aerial footage showed the sedan has damage on its right-front fender and a cracked windshield.

Investigators have not said what case the car may be connected to or if it is connected to one of their investigations.

Police have been searching for a gray car that should have significant passenger-side windshield damage that is believed to be involved in the Gomez Sanchez hit-and-run investigation.

Officers have blocked off a portion of Bayshore Court while they conduct their investigation.

