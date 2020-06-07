Officers join marchers in Hollywood as hundreds protest across South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Hollywood Police officers joined hundreds of demonstrators in one of several marches across South Florida that brought together groups of all ages and races to call for justice in the death of George Floyd.

7News cameras captured the large crowd as they made their way to Downtown Hollywood, Sunday afternoon.

“Hands up, don’t shoot!” chanted demonstrators.

“We need to break that philosophy that one race is a superior race. That needs to end now,” said protester Naulie Vilsaint.

Cameras captured Hollywood Police officers in uniform among the marchers.

“We’re peaceful. Everyone here is peaceful. No one here condones looting. No one here condones violence at all,” said a protester. “We’re not here for that. We’re here for police reform, and police brutality needs to stop.”

It was a similar scene outside of Miami Shores Village Hall, where demonstrators who lined up on the sidewalk held their signs high and raised their voices even higher.

“We stand to end racism, injustice and violence against African Americans and all minorities,” said protester George Perry.

From there, demonstrators marched to Miami Shores Recreation Field, then continued on to Miami Shores Village Bayfront Park.

In Miami Lakes, drivers honked their horns to protesters who had lined the street.

“Even though it’s a small way of protesting, everybody can come and support us here,” said Zamora, a protester. “Spread the message, spread what Black Lives Matter means, spread what this means to you.​”

Hundreds more who gathered in Homestead chanted Floyd’s name, all in an effort to help bring about change.

Some at that gathering said they hope protesters learn a valuable lesson.

“For a long time, I didn’t understand the whole thing of Black Lives Matter, and I was like, ‘Well, my life matters, too,'” said protester Allison Marrie, “and now I totally get that no lives can matter until black lives matter.”

These demonstrations preceded a large march that took place in parts of Miami, beginning and ending in Wynwood. That event prompted police to shut down Interstate 95 near Northwest 20th Street and the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

A countywide curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. remains in effect for Miami-Dade.

As of 10 p.m., police said no arrests were made, and the protests remained peaceful.

