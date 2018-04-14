MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers from three South Florida police departments conducted a traffic stop safety demonstration in Miami Gardens, Saturday morning.

Law enforcement from Miami Gardens, Miami and Miramar gathered at Mount Hermon Church on Northwest 25th Avenue and 179th Street to educate citizens on what to do and what not to do when stopped by police.

Partnered with Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church of Miami Gardens along with local & neighboring police departments for Traffic Stop demonstrations! The objective was to educate the community about the do's & dont's during a traffic stop, a few traffic laws… https://t.co/76Jz7ieXCT pic.twitter.com/EJbct9R3pA — MGPD (@MGPDFL) April 14, 2018

Dozens stood by and watched as officers went through an in-depth demonstration of a routine traffic stop.

