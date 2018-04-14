MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers from three South Florida police departments conducted a traffic stop safety demonstration in Miami Gardens, Saturday morning.
Law enforcement from Miami Gardens, Miami and Miramar gathered at Mount Hermon Church on Northwest 25th Avenue and 179th Street to educate citizens on what to do and what not to do when stopped by police.
Dozens stood by and watched as officers went through an in-depth demonstration of a routine traffic stop.
