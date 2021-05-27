SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Malnourished cows in Sunrise received some care they desperately needed.

Officers fed the animals along Hiatus Road and 44th Street on Thursday in an attempt to gain their trust and move them.

Workers and volunteers rounded up 14 cows on Wednesday.

It is believed 30 more remain on the property.

Their owner was arrested last week on animal cruelty charges.

