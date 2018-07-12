Officers exposed to unknown chemical during Fort Lauderdale drug bust

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drug bust at a Fort Lauderdale home exposed three officers to an unknown chemical Thursday morning.

According to authorities, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police executed a narcotic-related search warrant at a home on the 1400 block of Northeast 56th Court. The Fort Lauderdale SWAT team then raided the home, where hazardous material were found inside.

Deputies said the search warrant was issued because the home may be a marijuana growhouse.

Several Fort Lauderdale officers were exposed to an unknown chemical and were evaluated by the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Hazmat team.

BREAKING NOW: 3 Fort Lauderdale Police officers exposed to some kind of chemical while serving a drug warrant. Bomb squad units on scene and officers being treated. This happening near Coral Ridge Isles community @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Px3z59Mr7C — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) July 12, 2018

One person was arrested during the raid.

Fire rescue said the hazard was contained to the home and has not spread to nearby homes.

