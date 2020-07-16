Officers capture kangaroo in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kangaroo has been captured after it was spotted in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded to a call about a kangaroo in the area of North Andrews Avenue and 13th Street at approximately 9:15 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the kangaroo could be seen in the back of a police cruiser.

It remains unclear where the kangaroo came from.

No injuries were reported.

The department has reached out to the Wildlife Treatment Center to respond to the scene.

