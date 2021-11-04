WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two suspected thieves have been arrested for stealing a specific type of car near Northwest 19th Avenue and 152nd Street in Miami Gardens.

Victor Caceres and Sire Reffner face charges, including grand theft auto, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say they stole a 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat.

“Grand theft of a motor vehicle. There is a firearms charges in play, as well. Conspiracy to commit a felony and organized dealing with stolen property,” said BSO detective Thomas House.

An off-duty BSO deputy saw a car parked on Springside Terrace in Weston, last week, and he knew something was off.

“See something, say something,” said House. “He called us. He said, hey, this doesn’t look right. Investigation revealed that the car was, in fact, stolen. We surveilled the vehicle, and we apprehended two auto theft offenders that are high profile in our opinion.”

Detectives determined that the 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat was reported stolen out of Davie.

Detectives followed the car into Miami Gardens, Friday.

Caceres was taken into custody without incident and was found to be in possession of a Glock 9 mm.

Reffner, however, fled on foot and was taken into custody a short distance away.

“He took off on foot,” said House. “It was very brief, and we got him into custody safe and, you know, without any further incident.”

House said there are things you can do to keep your car safe.

“We’ve seen a high uptick in crime that this particular crime spree of the Hellcat,” said House. “We just ask the public to help us help you guys. There’s several things on the market right now. Some products, anti-theft devices, the good old fashion Club from years back that everyone knows and used to love back in the ’90s and early 2000s. There’s also aftermarket GPS devices that you can have and install on your own, or you can have a company out here do it. The dealerships can help you get it as well.”

BSO detectives said to check out the safety options available to you at the dealership, especially with the Hellcat model, and remember, always lock your door and take your key fob with you.

