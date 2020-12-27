Officers across Miami-Dade County participate in One Miami Bike Ride

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police departments across Miami-Dade County came together to participate in the One Miami Bike Ride event.

On Sunday morning, the officers participated in the event that started at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Complex.

Bike riders and officers rode together as the event is held in hopes of bridging the gap between officers and the community.

Face masks were required for all participants of the event.

