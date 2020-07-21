Officer who pulled young boy from shark in Cocoa Beach shares ordeal

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The man being proclaimed as a hero is sharing his side of the ordeal after a viral video surfaced showing him saving a boy from a close encounter with a predator.

A massive shark was seen heading right in the child’s direction, but thanks to one fast-acting officer, the day at the beach did not end badly.

An officer and his family were shocked to see a shark in the waters of Cocoa Beach, and right by a little boy.

“When I saw the shark go closer to him, make a beeline straight for him, I decided to grab him up out of water and bring him to shore,” said Adrian Kosicki.

Kosicki, a Cocoa Beach officer, just so happened to be walking along the beach with his family when they spotted the shark.

His brother’s friend took a cell phone video of the predator. Then, Kosicki noticed the boy and tried to warn him.

“When I was calling to him, I was trying to wave him in and he was looking at me,” said Kosicki. “There wasn’t much of a reaction honestly. To him, I was a stranger.”

After all, Kosicki wasn’t in uniform.

Kosicki jumped in, grabbed 7-year-old Issac and took him to safety.

The boy’s mother said their family was on vacation from Oklahoma. She said none of them noticed the shark until after the rescue.

“I just pointed to the shark and said, ‘Hey, there’s a shark over there. That’s kind of why I snatched you out of the water,'” said Kosicki.

His brave actions have people calling him a hero, but the officer is remaining humble.

“A hero. Ha.” he chuckled. “I just do the right thing.”

Isaac made it out unharmed, and he’s brave. He went back into the water hours later.

