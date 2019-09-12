Officer transported after crashing into tree in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation Police officer has been transported to the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a tree in Sunrise.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene on the Sawgrass Expressway near Sunrise Boulevard just after 11 a.m., Thursday.

Sunrise Fire Rescue crews transported the officer to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

FHP officials said the officer swerved to avoid debris on the road when he lost control of his cruiser and crashed into the tree.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the grassy area alongside the roadway could be seen with skid marks. The heavily damaged vehicle could also be seen being loaded onto the back of a tow truck.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to traffic delays.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.