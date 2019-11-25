Officer transported after crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer has been transported to the hospital after an early morning crash in Pembroke Pines.

The crash occurred in front of Charles W. Flanagan High School, located along Northwest 129th Avenue and Taft Street, just before 7:30 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where rescue crews could be seen wheeling the officer on a stretcher into the back of a rescue unit.

The officer’s condition remains unknown.

UPDATE: Eastbound traffic at Flanagan High School (12800 Taft Street) will be shutdown until our traffic crash investigation is complete. Please seek an alternate route when traveling in the area. https://t.co/aj3zwlWUhS — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 25, 2019

It is unclear if there were any other victims involved in the crash.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to heavy traffic delays in the area.

