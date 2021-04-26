Officer transported after crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An officer has been rushed to the hospital after a crash in Miami.

The two-vehicle crash happened along Beacom Boulevard and Fifth Street, Monday morning.

An officer was injured and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Traffic alert: We are currently investigating a 2-car crash involving an officer at Beacom Blvd & 5th St. Beacom Blvd. between SW 4th & 5th Streets have been shutdown as detectives investigate. The injured officer was transported to @JacksonHealth Ryder Center. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/XSWpfCgulC — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 26, 2021

Police are investigating the crash and have shut down Beacom Boulevard between Fourth and Fifth Street.

