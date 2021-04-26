Officer transported after crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An officer has been rushed to the hospital after a crash in Miami.

The two-vehicle crash happened along Beacom Boulevard and Fifth Street, Monday morning.

An officer was injured and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Police are investigating the crash and have shut down Beacom Boulevard between Fourth and Fifth Street.

