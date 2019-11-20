Officer transported after crash in Fort Lauderdale

A officer has been transported to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue at around 2 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the officer involved was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

It is unclear if the driver behind the wheel of the other vehicle was transported from the scene.

A witness captured multiple officers directing traffic away from the crash.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.