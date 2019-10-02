Officer transported after chase through Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer has been transported to the hospital after a brief chase through the streets of Broward County.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers in unmarked vehicles followed a vehicle suspected of being involved in a burglary along Atlantic Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The driver began speeding and refused to stop as officers continue to chase after the black car.

The pursuit ended shortly after near Northwest Sixth Street and 31st Avenue in Pompano Beach.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen handcuffing a man and putting him into the back of a cruiser.

Nearby, an officer involved in the pursuit crashed into a vehicle and had to be transported from the scene.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews transported the officer as a trauma alert to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach.

