Officer Tasers motorcyclist who tried to flee in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a Taser was discharged on a motorcyclist who fled from an officer in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 7th Street just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, after reports were made about a motorcyclist down with a City of Miami officer possibly involved.

City of Miami Police officials said a motor officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a motorcyclist when the driver fled from the scene on foot.

A Taser was said to be discharged at the scene.

At least one victim was transported from the scene in an unknown condition.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternative routes due to closures as police investigate.

