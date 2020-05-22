Officer taken to hospital after SW Miami-Dade crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser was involved in a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened near Southwest 67th Avenue and Miller Drive, Thursday.

The police officer involved was responding to an emergency call when it collided with another vehicle.

The officer suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.