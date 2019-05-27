Officer taken to hospital after police cruisers collide at Miami intersection

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was taken to the hospital after colliding with another police cruiser.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and 27th Street, just before 8 a.m., Monday.

According to officials, one of the cruisers was responding to a domestic violence call when the officer and another cruiser collided at the intersection.

One of the officers was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor scratches.

7News cameras captured a man being taken into custody, but 7News is waiting to hear whether the man will be charged in connection to the crash.

