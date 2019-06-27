Officer suffers minor injuries in NW Miami-Dade following pursuit, foot chase on I-95

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer reportedly suffered minor injuries after a pursuit lead to a foot chase on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said officers spotted a stolen van on the northbound lanes of I-95, before the 95th Street exit, just after 6 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the driver of the van attempted to flee from the officers and exited I-95 at Northwest 79th Street, which caused him to get caught up in rush hour traffic.

According to police, the driver then bailed out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Cellphone video posted on social media showed the chaotic foot chase as officers ran after the subject on the freeway.

During the pursuit, an officer was struck by a vehicle not involved in the criminal investigation.

However, the injured officer continued chasing the subject, who was subsequently apprehended.

Police said the stolen van was also occupied by a woman who did not flee from the scene.

The woman could be seen in the video being thrown to the ground at gunpoint by one of the officers.

“Bro, I don’t even know that guy,” the woman could be heard saying in the video.

The driver who struck the officer remained on scene and was not issued a citation.

Meanwhile, the injured officer was transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure. The officer is expected to be OK.

According to police, the van was originally reported stolen by the Miami Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

