CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser was struck by a vehicle during a burglary investigation, injuring an officer.

Coral Springs Police units were looking for suspected burglars along 41st Street and Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs, Tuesday, at around 3:30 a.m.

A car full of juveniles attempted to drive away and struck a police cruiser in the process.

Three people inside bailed out.

All of them were arrested.

They’re facing charges including burglary and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The officer in the cruiser was taken to the hospital and later released.

