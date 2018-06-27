Officer shot in the head during Orlando standoff showing responsive signs

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A police officer who was in a coma is showing responsive signs after being shot in the head at the start of a standoff during which four children were killed.

Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia’s wife said Wednesday that her husband has responded to hand squeezes and given a thumbs-up sign.

Meghan Valencia says he will be transferred this week to a rehab center in Atlanta.

Valencia was shot earlier this month while responding to a domestic disturbance call from a woman who said her boyfriend had a gun and was holding their four children in their apartment.

The four children and the boyfriend were found fatally shot after a nearly daylong standoff with police.

The Orlando Police Department says the boyfriend shot the children and then himself.

