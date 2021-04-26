Officer OK after head-on collision in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An officer has been transported to the hospital after a crash in Miami.

The two-vehicle crash happened along Beacom Boulevard and Fifth Street, Monday morning.

According to police, the crash was a head-on collision between the officer’s vehicle and a civilian’s vehicle.

The officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The other driver was not injured.

Police are investigating the crash and have shut down Beacom Boulevard between Fourth and Fifth Street.

