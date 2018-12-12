Officer killed after crashing ATV into tree in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has died after he was involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, a Miami-Dade Police officer crashed into a tree along a canal near U.S. 1 and Southwest 211th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

#MDPD is currently responding to the scene of a crash involving a Miami-Dade Police Officer located at 211 Street & South Dixie Highway. Miami-Dade Police Media Relations Section personnel are enroute with an estimated time of arrival of 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ghXoycEKxk — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 12, 2018

The officer was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died from head injuries.

“Unfortunately, today we’re here to talk about a tragedy that occurred in our department to one of the officers that protect the community,” a tearful MDPD Director Juan Perez said at a news conference.

Police cruisers blocked every intersection along the way to ensure a speedy transport.

Officers were seen holding a yellow tarp to cover the officer as he was taken inside the hospital.

Dozens of officers gathered outside of the hospital’s entrance after learning of his passing.

Back at the scene, 7Skyforce HD hovered overhead where an ATV could be seen with handlebar and frame damage.

“Earlier today, one of our officers was operating an ATV vehicle,” Perez said. “We were handling some complaints that were received in one of the Citizen Advisory Committee meetings, dealing with some illegal activities along the canal bank. Nuisance type of activities, as well as some thefts.”

As the officer was attempting an enforcement action that involved moving to a different location, he crashed his ATV into a tree.

Nearby officers rushed to his aid and adminstered CPR as they awaited rescue crews.

“He had an unfortunate accident that is currently under investigation, so it will reveal what actually occurred,” Perez said.

The Busway along Southwest 211th Street was closed as police continued their investigation.

“Obviously our officers are shaken up,” Perez said as other officers could be seen holding back tears. “We lost one of our own.”

Investigators refrained from releasing the officer’s identity as they work to notify next of kin.

“We stand united with the family, with the children of the officer,” Perez said. “He is a married individual, devoted husband and father. Our family behind me and the rest of us, we all stand united and will try to provide as much support moving forward for the family.”

The officer was a father of three and a 15-year veteran with the department.

Perez expressed appreciation for the media for its coverage of the crash because “that means we made a connection.”

“We’re part of the family, the community family. We thank you for the support,” he added.

Doctors and first responders also received praise from the director.

“What I did leave out was the gratitude that I have for the fire rescue personnel that responded out there, for Chief Downey and his staff for trying so hard,” Perez said, “for the doctor and his staff at Jackson South for trying their best.”

As of 6 p.m., preparations were underway to escort the officer’s body to the medical examiner’s office.

Officials said the procession will head west along Southwest 152nd Street and eventually take the Florida Turnpike north.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.