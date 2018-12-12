Officer killed after crashing ATV into tree in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has died after he was involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Cutler Bay.

According to officials, Miami-Dade Police Officer Jermaine Brown crashed into a tree along a canal near U.S. 1 and Southwest 211th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died from head injuries.

#MDPD is currently responding to the scene of a crash involving a Miami-Dade Police Officer located at 211 Street & South Dixie Highway. Miami-Dade Police Media Relations Section personnel are enroute with an estimated time of arrival of 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ghXoycEKxk — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 12, 2018

Police cruisers blocked every intersection along the way to ensure a speedy transport.

Officers were seen holding a yellow tarp to cover Brown as he was taken inside the hospital.

Back at the scene, 7Skyforce HD hovered overhead where an ATV could be seen with handlebar and frame damage.

The Busway along Southwest 211th Street was closed as police continued their investigation.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.