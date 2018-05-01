Officer injured while searching for suspected Little Haiti rapist

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer injured himself on Tuesday while searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and trying to kidnap another in Little Haiti.

A call came in that someone matched the description of the person they were looking for.

The officer hurt his hand while hopping a fence after that person fled in the neighborhood near Northwest 11th Avenue and 51st Street.

Officials were able to take that person into custody, but it turned out not to be the suspect in this case.

Neighbors in the area remain on edge as the search for that rapist continues.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.