MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer was injured while driving a golf cart in Miami Beach.

It happened on Ocean Drive near Ninth Street, Saturday night.

Police said another vehicle may have been involved.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The roadways have since reopened.

