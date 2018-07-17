Officer injured in cruiser-involved crash in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a cruiser-involved crash that left an officer injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northeast 125th Street and Ninth Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where paramedics could be seen treating an officer and later putting him on a stretcher. His condition is unknown at this point.

It appears a Bay Harbour Police officer lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the side of a Chase Bank.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what happened or if any other vehicles were involved. However, 7Skyforce also captured a Jeep on the scene, with what appeared to be the driver sitting on the sidewalk.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

As a result Ninth Avenue is shut down eastbound.

