Officer injured after standoff near North Miami ends in deadly police-involved shooting

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gunned down a rifle-wielding man near North Miami, ending a standoff that, authorities said, has sent one officer to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police, North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northeast 123rd Street and Second Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

Officials have not confirmed whether or not the gunman is dead, but 7News cameras showed officers placing a tarp over the subject.

Paramedics transported the wounded officer to Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

