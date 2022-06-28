SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired in Southwest Miami-Dade after an officer shot at a driver.

Police said an officer pulled over a stolen car along Southwest 211th Street near the turnpike, at around 7:30 p.m., Monday.

As the officer walked toward the car, the driver took off, and hit an undercover squad car and the officer.

The injured officer fired his gun but didn’t hit anyone.

That driver is still on the run; considered armed and dangerous.

Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Alvaro Zabaleta was on the scene.

“The limited information that we have been able to gather is that our crime suppression team was in the area,” said Zabaleta. “Their license plate reader alerted, detected a vehicle that was reported stolen. In the description of that vehicle, it also mentioned that his vehicle may be related to multiple armed robberies and shootings.”

The officer involved is recovering at the hospital.

Police are searching for a gray 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

