Officer in serious condition after fall at Coral Springs Fire Academy

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer is in serious condition after a fall at the Coral Springs Fire Academy.

Air rescue responded to the scene, located near Northwest 42nd Street and 120th Avenue just before 10 a.m., Tuesday.

According to Coral Springs Police officials, the officer was injured during an exercise from the academy’s SWAT training day.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the officer to Broward Health North.

