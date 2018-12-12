Officer in serious condition after crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been rushed to the hospital after a car accident in Southwest Miami-Dade.
According to Miami-Dade Police, an officer was involved in a crash near U.S. 1 and Southwest 211th Street. The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
It is unclear what led to the crash, or the full extent of the officer’s injuries.
