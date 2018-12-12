Officer in serious condition after crash in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been rushed to the hospital after a car accident in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an officer was involved in a crash near U.S. 1 and Southwest 211th Street. The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

It is unclear what led to the crash, or the full extent of the officer’s injuries.

#MDPD is currently responding to the scene of a crash involving a Miami-Dade Police Officer located at 211 Street & South Dixie Highway. Miami-Dade Police Media Relations Section personnel are enroute with an estimated time of arrival of 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ghXoycEKxk — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 12, 2018

