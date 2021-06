NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer is in critical condition after a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The City of Miami officer was involved in a crash along Northwest 57th Avenue and 208th Street, Monday morning.

Police said the officer was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.