Officer hurt in crash after driver runs flashing red light in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer was transported to the hospital after being involved in a crash.

Officials said a driver was going eastbound on Southwest First Street when they ran a flashing red light and collided with a police car, Wednesday morning.

The road was temporarily shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

The wounded officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver was issued a citation for the crash.

