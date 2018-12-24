Officer hospitalized after cruiser-involved hit and run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a police-involved hit and run that sent an officer to the hospital.

According to officials, a City of Miami Police officer was cut of and hit another car, which sent his cruiser crashing into a parked car outside of a home along Northwest 12th Avenue and 41st Street.

“All of a sudden I heard a big ‘boom,'” said Darell Nowell, the owner of the home.

Investigators say the driver took off westbound on 41st Street.

“When I came outside, I seen a whole mess everywhere,” said Nowell. “It was just like – it was unbelievable.”

City of Miami Police and Fire rescue responded to the scene just after 10 p.m., Sunday.

The officer, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remains Monday morning.

7News cameras captured the cruiser smashed and the white truck slammed into the home’s front porch, where a colum could be seen knocked down.

Nowell said he crash was a close call. “I sleep right there in that room by where the truck is,” he said. “I thank God for watching over me, because if that truck wouldn’t have been there, [the cruiser] would’ve probably came inside the room and I would have been deceased.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

