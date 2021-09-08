NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer fired their weapon while authorities were serving a warrant at a home in North Miami Beach.

It happened in the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and 159th Street, at around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday.

Miami-Dade and North Miami Beach Police officers were serving a warrant in the area when a North Miami Beach officer fired their weapon.

One person was led away from the area in handcuffs.

No injuries were reported.

