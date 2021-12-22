DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video has been released showing an officer getting knocked unconscious after he was attacked by a prisoner.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the prisoner refused to follow orders while getting booked and fingerprinted Tuesday night at police headquarters in Doral and began punching the officer in the face in a holding cell.

Police said the prisoner continued with the brutal blows even after the officer lost consciousness.

Another employee, who was wearing an orange forensics shirt, ran into the holding cell to help. Backup officers arrived and helped take the suspect to the ground.

This attack on law enforcement took place just days after another MDPD officer was attacked by a passenger during a big brawl at Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade’s Police Director wrote in a statement: “This continued violence against our law enforcement officers is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We must come together as one to protect our community and our police officers from those that choose to engage in vicious acts.”

The officer assaulted at police headquarters was checked out at the hospital and has since been released.

The suspect has been identified at as Nestor Rodriguez, and he was hospitalized Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.