Office Depot distributes school supplies to students at Hialeah Gardens Elementary

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Office Depot is once again making sure students are prepared for back to school, this time in Miami-Dade County.

A drive-thru school supply distribution was held for Hialeah Gardens Elementary School students at the campus, located at 9702 NW 130th St., Wednesday morning.

The company donated 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for the students.

Miami-Dade County Public School students will begin their classes virtually on Aug. 31.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate and science will guide his decision on when to reopen school campuses.

“Now we’re experiencing a relatively good trend, around 12% over 14 days with lower mortality and morbidity,” he said. “Those are all good signs but look, we do not feel comfortable in bringing children and teachers back into the schoolhouse while the positivity rate is still above 10%.”

