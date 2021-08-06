SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty officer has been transported to the hospital following a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck lost control trying to enter the Don Shula Expressway from Killian Parkway, Friday morning.

The truck collided with a Coral Gables Police officer’s personal car.

The off-duty officer’s car then crashed into a guardrail.

The officer was transported to Baptist Health with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

