A shark got dangerously close to a young swimmer in Cocoa Beach.

The shark was spotted in the water, Thursday.

Cellphone video showed the moment an off-duty officer pulled a boy on a boogie board away from the large shark.

When he noticed the shark only a couple of feet from the young boy, he sprang into action.

Thankfully, he was able to pull him back to shore.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.