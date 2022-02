MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On off-duty officer is OK after someone triggered trouble in a Miami Lakes neighborhood.

Authorities said shots were fired at that officer’s car Saturday, in the area of Meadow Walk and Bull Run Road.

No one was hurt, and nothing was hit.

The suspect is still on the loose.

