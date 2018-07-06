Off-duty officer finds suspicious package in Miami parking garage

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have responded to a Miami parking garage after an off-duty officer found a suspicious package there.

Miami Police responded to the Miami Riverside Center garage just before 1 p.m. Friday, after the off-duty officer found the package on the second floor.

Please avoid the area of S.W. 2nd Ave from S.W. 3rd to S.W. 7th Street as officers investigate a suspicious package that was located in the parking garage at the Miami Riverside Center. pic.twitter.com/adCSxOpd7A — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 6, 2018

Officers have closed northbound traffic on Southwest Second Avenue between Third and Seventh Streets while they investigate. The garage has also been closed.

No buildings have been evacuated. However, it is recommended that pedestrians avoid the area.

