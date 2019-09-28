Off-duty MDPD officer hospitalized after being hit by stray bullet

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer to the hospital after, officials said, he was struck by a stray bullet at a family gathering in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, the incident took place near Southwest 122nd Street, just west of Krome Avenue, at around 3 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the victim, a 13-year veteran wit the force, was at the event when he was struck in the shoulder.

“He took it very well. Obviously, there were other people here that came to his aid right away,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome. “They helped him out until fire rescue arrived.”

Investigators said there were dozens of children present at the event.

“This could have been a tragedy. This is a stray bullet that could have hit anywhere, and this was a big event,” said Colome.

As for the patient, officials said, he is grateful no one else was hurt.

“He was very happy because he had his family and his children here at this event as well,” said Colome.

Paramedics transported the officer to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

A few hours later, a 7News crew spotted the officer walking out on his own.

Now detectives want to know where the bullet that sent this officer to the hospital came from came, as well as who fired off a gun in the middle of a neighborhood filled with families.

“It could have been an accident. However, they still need that person to talk to them,” said Colome. “If they’re willing to come forward, please let us know.”

Area residents said they weren’t all too surprised someone was hit by a bullet.

“We hear gunshots all the time back here. Some people should not be owning guns if they don’t know that they can’t shoot up, because what goes up must come down,” said neighbor Eduardo Gil.

Police took the opportunity to remind gun owners to be responsible and exercise caution.

“The main thing that we want to get across is that this could have been a humongous tragedy on a day that people were celebrating with their family and friends,” said Colome.

